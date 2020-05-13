Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank appoints new Vice President for Latin America and Caribbean

Mr Jaramillo will manage Bank relations with 31 countries and a portfolio of ongoing projects, technical assistance and grants of almost US$32 billion.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:16 IST
World Bank appoints new Vice President for Latin America and Caribbean
Mr Jaramillo will lead the Bank’s unprecedented response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis in the region. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, an economist and development expert with almost two decades of experience at the World Bank Group, has been appointed Vice President for the Latin America and the Caribbean Region, effective July 1, 2020. Mr Jaramillo will manage Bank relations with 31 countries and a portfolio of ongoing projects, technical assistance and grants of almost US$32 billion.

Mr Jaramillo will lead the Bank's unprecedented response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis in the region. The pandemic has hit Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) hard. Millions of people are facing serious social, economic, and public policy implications. The poorest and most vulnerable people will suffer the most and it is crucial to do everything possible to mitigate that impact.

"The World Bank Group will play a critical and constructive role in our region's recovery," said Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for the Latin America and the Caribbean Region. "We must rethink the future, not just go back to the same normal as before. That means making the changes needed to fuel growth, reduce poverty, and protect the environment."

The World Bank quickly mobilized to support the health, social and economic response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Around US$700 million was quickly deployed in 14 countries in LAC to acquire gloves, masks, respirators, and other critical medical supplies. Over the next 15 months, the World Bank's assistance to developing countries will reach US$160 billion. Much of this will benefit the LAC government to better deal with the emergency.

Social protection programs will be more necessary than ever to help the poorest people and informal workers. Efforts must be made to preserve jobs and prevent those who recently climbed up to join the middle class from falling back down into poverty.

Prior to his current role, Mr Jaramillo was the World Bank country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, based in Nairobi. He was also senior director of the World Bank Group's Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Global Practice (MTI), where he led a global team of more than 450 economists. Since joining the World Bank in 2002, he served two terms as country director in the Latin America and Caribbean Region.

"It is an honour and privilege to be returning to the LAC region at this time to help our countries face the enormous challenges ahead," Mr Jaramillo said.

Mr Jaramillo is a Colombian citizen. Prior to joining the Bank, he was a public servant in the Government of Colombia, holding offices in the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank, the National Planning Department and the Ministry of Trade.

Mr Jaramillo holds an M.A. and a PhD. in development economics from Stanford University. He has taught at the Department of Economics of the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota and at the University of Maryland, College Park.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Army chief visits forward areas of Sapta Shakti Command

Army chief General M M Naravane visited the forward areas of the Sapta Shakti Command in Rajasthan and Punjab on Tuesday and Wednesday, a defence spokesperson here said. Naravane, accompanied by Sapta Shakti Army commander Lt Gen Alok Kler,...

Poland's GDP to fall by around 4% in 2020 -ministry

Polands gross domestic product is expected fall by around 4 in 2020, the development ministry said on Wednesday, according to state news agency PAP.In 2019 the Polish economy grew by 4.1. ...

Despite virus, Pompeo talks West Bank annexation in Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the countrys plans to annex parts of the West Bank, as Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teen in a clash with stone-thrower...

Coronavirus pandemic 'litmus test' for multilateralism, says Qureshi

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic was a litmus test for multilateralism and expressed confidence that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO was well equipped to tackle the cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020