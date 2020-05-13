Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic Package: Up to 6 months extension to contractors for completing govt projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:49 IST
Economic Package: Up to 6 months extension to contractors for completing govt projects

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced up to six months extension for contactors to complete projects of central agencies including railways, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The move will benefit contractors hit by coronavirus pandemic as extension of contract period was announced with no associated penalties for not meeting project milestones.

Sitharaman announced extension of up to six months for completion of highways, railways and Central Public Works Department contracts, among others. "The extension of up to six months without cost to contractor is to be provided by all central agencies like Railways, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Central Public Works Department," Sitharaman said.

She said this covers construction works and goods and services contracts besides obligations like completion of work, immediate milestones etc and extension of concession period in contracts on public private partnership. To ease cash flows, government agencies will partially release bank guarantees, to the extent contracts are partially completed, she said.

Reacting to the announcement, Tata Projects Chief Strategy Officer Himanshu Chaturvedi said: “The Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has recognised 'Infrastructure' as one of the five pillars. This is an acknowledgement of the sector’s key role in India’s development and large scale employment generation." He said the extension of up to six months to be given by government agencies is a welcome move since many projects across the nation were affected due to the sudden disruption caused by the pandemic – much of this such as lockdown was beyond the control of contractors. "The move to allow government agencies to partially release bank guarantees to the extent of completed contract will definitely improve the industry’s cash flow situation, especially in case of smaller and mid-sized contractors," he said. Commenting on the move, Deloitte India said this is another example of simplifying the investment climate with contractors or concessionaires not having to seek extension on a case to case basis.

Arindam Guha, Partner, Leader Government and Public Services, Deloitte India said,"For road sector contractors and PPP concessionaires, a standstill period of six months has been announced with no associated penalties for not meeting project milestones, automatic extesnion of contract period etc." Kunal Arora, Joint Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys said,"Real estate developers and government contractors have been provided some relief in the form of a 6-month extension for completion of their ongoing projects. In addition, the bank guarantees for government contractors will be partially released to the extent of the completed works to increase liquidity in their hands." PTI NAM NAM ANU ANU.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon launches IMF talks to rescue economy

Lebanon began talks with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday, aiming to secure some 10 billion of badly needed aid to help the country out of the worst financial crisis in its history. Tough negotiations lie ahead for Lebanon, whic...

Aurangabad COVID-19 case count 687; death toll 19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Aurangabad district has risen to 687 with 24 more people testing positive for coronavirus while the count of fatalities went up to 19 with four more deaths on Wednesday, a Health official s...

Four Reasons To Consider In-House Development Of Training Content

When it comes to developing custom training content, there are two approaches to choose from- using the help of content development experts, or developing the content in-house. In many cases, the promise of lower costs, quicker turnaround t...

World has 'long way to go' in COVID-19 fight - WHO expert

The world has a long, long way to go to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life, the World Health Organizations top emergencies expert warned on Wednesday.Dr Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020