Telangana permits toddy tapping in state barring containment zones

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI): The Telangana government on Wednesday allowed toddy tapping in all the districts in the state barring COVID-19 containment zones. "Tappers shall maintain social distance hygiene practices as prescribed in the COVID-19 guidelines while taking up sales of toddy," a government order said.

Toddy outlets shall continue to remain closed till further orders, it added. Tappers should sell the toddy in the area where it was tapped and not in outlets, officials said.

Justifying allowing toddy tapping, Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud said, Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision keeping in view the welfare of the toddy tapping community. Over 2.24 lakh tappers will directly and 40 lakh indirectly benefit by the government's decision, the minister said.

Telangana recently allowed opening liquor outlets except in cantonment zones, with limited timings.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.