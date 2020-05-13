Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passengers disallowed train travel due to Covid-19 symptoms to get full refund: railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:53 IST
Passengers disallowed train travel due to Covid-19 symptoms to get full refund: railways

Passengers who are disallowed from travelling on trains because of symptoms associated with coronavirus will receive full refund for their tickets, the railways has said. As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board the train. "If during screening a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to passenger," the order stated.

It said that on a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and all other passengers on the same PNR also do not want to travel, in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers. In case of a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel but the other passengers on the same PNR want to travel, full refund of fare shall be granted to the passenger who was not allowed to travel.

"For all the above cases, TTE certificates as per extant practice shall be issued to the passenger at the entry/checking/screening point itself mentioning number of passengers not travelled due to symptoms of Covid-19 in one or more passengers," it stated. "Full fare for the part passenger/full who have not travelled shall be refunded by IRCTC in the customer's account," it said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

10 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala including four foreign returnees

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday informed that a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state of which four are foreign returnees. Three patients from Malappuram district, two from Wayanad and Palakkad districts,...

Lot will depend on how India exits from lockdown: Kaushik Basu

India took the right call by announcing a prompt lockdown in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a lot will depend on how the country makes an exit from it as the landscape of the global economy will change by then, former chief...

Nirav Modi a visionary who wanted to create something unique: World-renowned luxury good executive tells London court

By Poonam Joshi A London court on Wednesday heard from a well-known luxury goods executive how the fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was passionate about creating an internationally renowned luxury jewellery brand that was uniquely India...

Myanmar's army investigating soldiers over video of abuses

myanMyanmars army said on Wednesday it was investigating soldiers filmed beating and threatening to kill suspected insurgents in the western state of Rakhine, where dozens of people have been killed during an upsurge of fighting in recent w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020