Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syngene International shares jump 5 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 11:39 IST
Syngene International shares jump 5 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Syngene International on Thursday jumped 5 per cent after the company reported a 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2020. The company's stock gained 4.97 per cent to Rs 341.95 on BSE.

On NSE, it went surged 4.90 per cent to Rs 342. The company on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 120 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, driven by robust growth in its main divisions.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 100 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Syngene International said in a statement. Consolidated total income of the company rose to Rs 628 crore as against Rs 555 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin engineer charged in US with over $10 million COVID-relief fraud

An Indian-origin engineer in the US has been charged with fraudulently seeking more than USD 10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief program set up to help small businesses. Shashank Rai, 30, allegedly sought millions of dollars in f...

UK in talks with Roche on 'game changer' COVID-19 antibody tests

Britain is in talks with Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG on rolling out an accurate COVID-19 antibody test that it said could be a game changer on getting the worlds fifth largest economy back to work.The novel coronavirus, which emerged i...

'Matrix 4' hopes to restart production in July, Warner Bros signs 8-week extensions with cast

Hoping that production on Matrix 4 will resume in July, Warner Bros Pictures has signed eight-week extensions to keep the actors in the upcoming installment of the cult sci-fi franchise on hold. Multiple sources told Variety that the cast o...

Cats can transmit coronavirus to each other, won't show symptoms: Study

Cats can readily become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and may be able to pass the virus to other cats, according to a new laboratory experiment. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, howeve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020