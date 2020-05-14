European shares drop as Powell fans recovery fears

European shares drop as Powell fans recovery fearsReuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:55 IST
European shares retreated on Thursday as comments from U.S. officials fanned concerns of a prolonged economic downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak, while investors eyed the prospect of a second wave of infections fearfully.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 1% by 0715 GMT, falling past a one-week low hit on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of a recession worse than any since World War Two, and called for additional fiscal spending. Automakers, technology and banking stocks led declines, with TeamViewer down 6.3% after private equity firm Permira sold shares worth 1.03 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the German software company.
Airbus slipped 1.6% following a report that the aerospace group is exploring restructuring plans involving the possibility of "deep" job cuts, industry sources said. In contrast, pan-European exchange operator Euronext gained 5.1% after reporting a 55% jump in quarterly revenue, partly driven by the heavy trading in March which has propped up profits for some banks and brokerages.
- READ MORE ON:
- panEuropean
- European
- Jerome Powell
- Federal Reserve
- Airbus
ALSO READ
European shares inch lower as healthcare stocks drag
European shares flat as defensives offset upbeat earnings
Sterling rises against weaker dollar as European countries ease lockdowns
European shares rise on COVID-19 drug hopes, upbeat outlook from corporates
MyGlamm European beauty launches their new germ-killing line, WIPEOUT as part of the myglammCARES initiative