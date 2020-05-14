Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:43 IST
Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal
Cauliflower 1000-2500, Brinjal 100-2000, Tomato 135-2500, Bitter Gourd 700-3500, Bottle Gourd 100-6000, Ash Gourd1000-3000, Green Chilly 600-4000, Banana green 600-3500, Beans1300-8000, Green Ginger 1500-8000, Carrot 600-2500, Cabbage100-4000, Ladies Finger 600-2500 Snakegourd 500-1600,Beetroot 400-2500, Cucumbar 300-2500, Ridgeguard 650-4000,Raddish 400-3000, Capsicum 700-3500, Drumstick 500-3600, SweetPumpkin 100-1000, Knool Khol 600-2600, Lime 400-4000.PTI DVRPTI PTI
