Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:43 IST
Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 1000-2500, Brinjal 100-2000, Tomato 135-2500, Bitter Gourd 700-3500, Bottle Gourd 100-6000, Ash Gourd1000-3000, Green Chilly 600-4000, Banana green 600-3500, Beans1300-8000, Green Ginger 1500-8000, Carrot 600-2500, Cabbage100-4000, Ladies Finger 600-2500 Snakegourd 500-1600,Beetroot 400-2500, Cucumbar 300-2500, Ridgeguard 650-4000,Raddish 400-3000, Capsicum 700-3500, Drumstick 500-3600, SweetPumpkin 100-1000, Knool Khol 600-2600, Lime 400-4000.PTI DVRPTI PTI

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 981, death toll 35

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka between 5 pm on May 13 and 12 pm on Thursday, taking the states tally to 981.According to the State Health Department, this includes 390 active cases.The number of patients who have b...

CONCACAF to reschedule men's Under-20 championship

CONCACAF has suspended its mens Under-20 Championships scheduled to conclude with group and knockout rounds in Honduras June 20-July 5, the regions governing body has said. Qualifying matches for the event had already taken place in Februar...

Tesla starts building Long Range Model 3 cars at China plant

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Thursday it had started producing Long Range Model 3 vehicles in its Shanghai factory and aimed to deliver them to customers soon. The company said the model would be sold at 344,050 yuan 48,495...

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises above 200 on Thursday

Spains daily coronavirus death toll rose on Thursday above 200 for the first time since May 8, the health ministry reported.The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,321 on Thursday from 27,104 as 217 people reportedly died overnig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020