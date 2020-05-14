Left Menu
Spl train with over 1,000 passengers reaches Howrah from Delhi

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:54 IST
A special train from New Delhi, carrying more than 1000 passengers, arrived at the Howrah station here on Thursday, as the railways resumed partial services amid the COVID-19-triggered lockdown. The air-conditioned train, the first between the national capital and the city since the imposition of the lockdown, reached Howrah at noon, an Eastern Railway (ER) official said here.

All 1,060 passengers were subjected to health check-up arranged by the state before they left the station building, the official said. Official sources said at least 40 buses have been arranged by the state transport department to take the passengers home.

A number of app-based cabs and yellow taxis were also parked outside the station for the ones willing to hire those to reach home. All returnees will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

The railways started special train services between Delhi and several other cities from May 12. Services connecting Delhi and Howrah, which began on Wednesday, will be available daily, the ER official said..

