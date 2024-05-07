Left Menu

Indian court extends pre-trial detention of opposition leader Kejriwal, Live Law says

In a separate hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court considered giving temporary bail to Kejriwal to allow him to campaign in the national elections which began on April 19 and conclude on June 1. Kejriwal has argued that he has been targeted by Modi's government just before elections to prevent him from campaigning, accusations the government has denied.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:38 IST
Indian court extends pre-trial detention of opposition leader Kejriwal, Live Law says

An Indian city court extended on Tuesday the pre-trial detention of opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until May 20, legal news website Live Law reported, weeks before the capital votes in national elections. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's financial crime-fighting agency, arrested Kejriwal - a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - on March 21 in connection with corruption allegations relating to Delhi's liquor policy, charges he and his party have denied.

He has been in prison since April 1, along with two other senior leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who have also been arrested in the same case, hurting his party's election campaign. In a separate hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court considered giving temporary bail to Kejriwal to allow him to campaign in the national elections which began on April 19 and conclude on June 1.

Kejriwal has argued that he has been targeted by Modi's government just before elections to prevent him from campaigning, accusations the government has denied. Kejriwal's lawyers told the top court that he was a serving chief minister and not a "habitual offender" and deserved to be released to campaign.

ED lawyers opposed this, saying that giving bail to Kejriwal just to campaign would indicate that there were different judicial standards for politicians and other citizens. The hearing is expected to continue on Thursday.

Kejriwal's arrest has been criticized by the INDIA alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties who have said such action against opposition leaders aims to deny them a level playing field in the polls, accusations Modi and BJP reject. India began voting in a seven-phase election on April 19, with the third phase underway on Tuesday. New Delhi will vote on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024