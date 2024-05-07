Amethi: 'Rahul Priyanka ne mujhe amanat ki tarah saupiya'

Calling himself a ''servant'' of the Gandhi family, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma on Tuesday termed Amethi as the legacy of Rahui Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that he will return to them whenever asked.

Adressing an election meeting at Musafirkhana, Sharma said, ''Amethi is the 'amanat' of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi that is with me as their 'dharohar'. Whenever the family asks me, I will return it.'' Sharma has been fielded by the Congress against BJP MP and Union minister Smriti Irani from the Uttar Pradesh constituency often seen as a Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough.

''The Gandhi family never saw Amethi in terms of politics. They considered it as their home and family. I have been associated with this family as a 'sevak' since 1983. I have been in Amethi when I was 22,'' he said.

The Congress candidate, who was given a party ticket at the last minute, said, ''I am a 'sevak' of the Gandhi family, 'sevak' of Amethi and will remain a 'sevak'. It was the order of the family and (therefore) I am contesting the elections. But even today I consider myself a 'sevak'.'' Sharma said this is an election to save democracy and the Constitution. Amethi has suffered a lot in the last five years. Many establishments such as information technology institute, paper mills and mega food park have been removed from Amethi. The Amethi-Unchahar rail line project has been cancelled, he said.

Stressing that unemployment is increasing rapidly in the country, he said the youth are being cheated in the name of the Agniveer scheme and their future is being played with.

''The BJP talks about giving five kg ration but they don't talk about stray animals destroying the crops of the farmers and causing loss of many quintals,'' Sharma said.

He called for voting in favour of ''Sonia ji, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji'' and contributing to the ''protection'' of democracy and the Constitution.

Sharma was the representative of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

He is pitted against Irani who had caused a major upset in the 2019 elections defeating Rahul Gandhi.

Hailing from Ludhiana in Punjab, Sharma has been working for the family for more than four decades.

Polling in Amethi is scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)