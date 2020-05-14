Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM launches online fair for MSMEs, gives out loans worth over Rs 2k cr

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:25 IST
UP CM launches online fair for MSMEs, gives out loans worth over Rs 2k cr

To give a boost to the MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched an online fair in which he distributed loans worth over Rs 2,000 crore to entrepreneurs. According to an official spokesman, the preparations for the loan fair were already in place through one district one product (ODOP) project, but roadblocks cropped up due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In the online loan fair which was launched at his official residence, he distributed loans worth more than Rs 2,000 crore to 56,754 entrepreneurs, the spokesman said. He said this will provide additional employment to more than two lakh people and added that with this initiative Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to provide loans to such a large number of entrepreneurs transparently in such a short amount of time during the lockdown. On the occasion, the chief minister also launched 'Sathi' portal for the MSMEs.

Adityanath said that workers and labourers are the strength and capital of the state.  "We will utilize their labour and skills to make UP a manufacturing hub of the country and the world. This is the best opportunity for us to eradicate the stigma of migration," the chief minister said. "A record of skills of every labourer is also being prepared so that those coming from other states can contribute in the rebuilding of the state," he said. Adityanath said that on Diwali, Gauri-Ganesh idols from China are sold on a large scale throughout the country and it will be the government's endeavour that this time local units provide an alternative.  The entrepreneurs of Gorakhpur who make terracotta goods have this skill and can also make sculptures of a superior quality as compared to China, he said, adding that the government will provide all possible help for it.

The chief minister said the MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh is the largest in India. "In this sector, there are many such units whose products are popular across the world. The only need is to give them opportunities. During the coronavirus epidemic, 26 new units of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) were established in UP. There are many more such examples," he said. Stressing that there are immense opportunities in One District One Product (ODOP) project, he said such units will benefit from this economic package.  "The products which have already established themselves as a brand in the country will be recognized and strengthened in the world. This will help in giving maximum employment at the local level through minimum capital. Also, the per capita income of the state will increase," he said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Success after 1993's 'ball of the century' split me into two people: Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne says the success that came with his ball of the century in 1993 split him into two people and his habit of living in the moment without thinking about consequences often landed him in trouble which embarr...

900 migrants return to J-K from Maharashtra

Nine hundred migrants from Jammu and Kashmir, including 400 students belonging to the Valley, were ferried home from Maharashtra by a Shramik Special train on Thursday, officials said. However, several students from Jammu stranded in Pune a...

Coronavirus to exacerbate gender pay gap - German study

The coronavirus crisis is likely to widen the gender pay gap in Germany as more women are cutting their hours to look after children due to the closure of schools and nurseries, a survey showed on Thursday. In households with at least one c...

Pak awards Rs 442 bn Diamer-Bhasha dam contract to joint venture between Power China and FWO

Prime Minister Imran Khans government has signed a whopping Rs 442 billion contract with a joint venture of a Chinese state-run firm and a commercial arm of Pakistans powerful military for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam. Chinese ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020