Rs 10,000-cr job work offered under MNREGS to migrant workers: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:51 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Rs 10,000 crore has been spent in the last two months on creating 14.62 crore man-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) to help migrant workers. Announcing the second tranche of economic stimulus package, she said the work has been offered to 2.33 crore wage seekers till May 13.

About 40-50 per cent more persons have been enrolled as compared to May last year, she said. On reforms in pipeline, she said the government is for universal right to minimum wages and wants to remove regional disparity through a national floor wage.

