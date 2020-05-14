Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Sebi eases minimum public shareholding compliance norms for listed entities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:37 IST
COVID-19: Sebi eases minimum public shareholding compliance norms for listed entities

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday eased compliance rules pertaining to 25 per cent minimum public shareholding for listed entities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The decision has been taken after receiving requests from listed entities and industry bodies as well as considering the prevailing business and market conditions.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it has decided to grant relaxation from applicability of minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement. The rules have been relaxed for listed entities for whom the deadline to comply with MPS requirements falls between the period from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

Under Sebi norms, listed entities are required to have at least 25 per cent public shareholding. Stock exchanges have been asked to not take any penal action against such entities in case of non-compliance during the said period.

Penal actions, if any, initiated by exchanges from March 1, 2020 till date for non-compliance of MPS requirements by such listed entities may be withdrawn, the regulator added. As per the norms, exchanges can impose a fine of up to Rs 10,000 on companies for each day of non-compliance with MPS requirements.

Besides, exchanges can intimate depositories to freeze the entire shareholding of the promoter and promoter group. This circular shall come into force with immediate effect, the regulator said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Stimulus package has let poor, have-nots down, says Pondy CM

Puducherry, May 14 PTI Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy onThursday said the Union governments Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package has let down the poor, the have-nots and also the migrant workers. H...

Russia's Aeroflot can receive $107 million in COVID-19 state aid - document

Russias Aeroflot Group can receive up to 7.9 billion roubles 106.8 million in state aid as part of a package to support the countrys aviation industry during the pandemic, a government document and Reuters calculations showed.In the documen...

City at centre of Italy's COVID-19 tragedy works to heal 'deep scar'

After months leading his city through one of Europes worst COVID-19 outbreaks, Giorgio Gori, mayor of the northern Italian town of Bergamo, says the worst of the health crisis may be passed. The new challenge of rebuilding is just beginning...

First spl train from Delhi reaches Mumbai, passengers relieved

Nearly 54 days after the lockdown came into force, the first outstation train arrived at Mumbai Central station here from New Delhi on Thursday, with several passengers feeling happy at being back after about two months. Some passengers, ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020