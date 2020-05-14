GMPF urges resumption of mining in Goa

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), an umbrella body of mining dependents, on Thursday sought resumption of mining in Goa, stating the move will augment the national foreign exchange reserves by about Rs 6,000 crore amid the coronavirus crisis. "GMPF...appeals to Governor of Goa Satyapal Malik and the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant for immediate mining resurrection to help protect livelihood of 3,00,000 Goans," it said in a statement.

The resumption of mining activities would also boost the state's economy which has lost around Rs 3,500 crore per year due to mining stoppage, GMPF said. Mining operations in Goa came to a grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has further intensified the tragic economic condition of the state, GMPF said. With state borrowing standing at an all-time high of Rs 20,000 crore, debt has further increased in the past years.

"We request Governor of Goa..for urgent meeting with a small GMPF delegation. We wish to bring to his notice that immediate resumption of Goa mining industry is very crucial, for restoring state economy and saving livelihood of lakhs of people who are directly and indirectly dependent on mining for survival," GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said..