IEX Q4 net up 20 pc to Rs 45.61 cr

Indian Energy Exchange on Thursday posted over 20 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.61 crore for quarter ended March 31, 2020 on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 37.85 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, it said in a statement.

Total income rose to Rs 79.59 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 67.83 crore in the year-ago period. For 2019-20, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 175.71 crore as compared with Rs 165.03 crore in 2018-19.

Total income for the fiscal rose to Rs 297.40 crore from Rs 294.15 crore in 2018-19..