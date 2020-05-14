Left Menu
Anant National University sets up recovery centres for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:28 IST
Industrialist Ajay Piramal-led Anant National University on Thursday said it has joined hands with local civic body BMC to set up recovery centres for COVID-19 patients in the city. In the first phase of the initiative, the Ahmedabad-based university has set-up a 100-bed facility in Najam Baug, 100 beds in Kesar Baug and 250 beds at St Xavier's College in Mumbai, it said in a statement. The city has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far, with the number crossing the 15,500-mark and the death toll rising to more than 590. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently announced that it is taking steps to add as many as 200 beds every day to take the total to 7,000 beds by the next two weeks. According to the authority, there are more than 4,270 beds as of May 10 spread across Dedicated Covid Health Centres and Dedicated Covid Hospitals in the city. "In addition to the COVID-19 recovery facilities, the university is manufacturing low-cost yet effective cardboard beds for the patients in its facility in Ahmedabad and they have the capacity to produce over 100 beds a day," the statement said. The university has also successfully set up a facility in Kerala to cater to those coming from overseas. Anant National University is also manufacturing visors and has been supplying the same across various cities to all frontline workers, which will now be produced for the BMC as well, it added.

