Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special train from New Delhi reaches Kozhikode, proceeds to Thiruvananthapuram

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:58 IST
Special train from New Delhi reaches Kozhikode, proceeds to Thiruvananthapuram
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 200 passengers arrived at Kozhikode from Delhi on Thursday night on board the first train to Kerala since limited train services resumed in the country amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Kozhikode is the first stop of the Special Rajdhaniexpress in Kerala, which reached here around 9.55 pm, and 215 passengers alighted, railway sources said.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central Covid-19 AC Special left Delhi with over 1,000 passengers on May 12 noon. The district collector Sambasiva Rao, the COVID Special Medical Officer Dr. Gopakumar, and other senior district officials were among those who were present at the station to receive the passengers, Kozhikode railway station manager A M Mathachan said.

The all-air conditioned Rajadhani superfast passenger train is among the special passenger trains being operated from New Delhi railway station to 15 destinations in the country including Thiruvananthapuram. Soon after the passengers got down at the station, they queued up maintaining social distancing after which their travel pass was verified.

The passenger was then subjected to medical check-ups before they were directed to vehicles meant for them to be carried to different destinations via KSRTC buses and special taxis. According to railway officials, passengers bound for nearby districts of Kannur, Wayanad, and Palakkad also alighted at Kozhikode.

After a three-minute halt at the station, the train proceeded to Thiruvananthapuram where it is expected to reach on Friday at 05.20 a.m. The train will have a stop at Ernakulam South, where it is scheduled to reach by around midnight.

Meanwhile, railway authorities informed that no passenger would be allowed to board the train from Kozhikode or Ernakulam. This ban has been imposed on a request from the State Government due to the restriction on inter-district travel without a pass from police.

Accordingly, the railways had canceled all tickets booked from Kozhikode and Ernakulam and money has been refunded, railway sources said. Railway officials, who will be coming in direct contact with the passengers, would be in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) at the three stations.

Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran visited the Thiruvananthapuram railway station to see the arrangements. Ten help desks have been set up at the station where doctors and health department officials would be present.

Health department would distribute pamphlets to the passengers on precautions to be taken during quarantine. There will be four exit gates for passengers to leave the station.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Protesting isolation, 19 passengers decide to return the same day by spl train

As many as 19 passengers who were among those who reached Bengaluru from New Delhi on Thursday morning by a special train decided to return to their states by the same train after refusing to remain quarantined, Railway officials said. Acco...

Army soldier killed in avalanche in north Sikkim

An Indian Army soldier was killed and another went missing on Thursday after they were hit by an avalanche in the mountainous Lugnak La region of north Sikkim, official sources said. The two personnel were part of a 18-member group which ca...

SC judge, his family go into self-quarantine after cook tests COVID-19 positive

A Supreme Court judge on Thursday self-quarantined himself along with his family after their cook tested COVID-19 positive, sources saidAccording to the sources, the cook who was on leave since May 7 and tested positive on Thursday. Source...

Redskins re-sign CB Colvin

The Washington Redskins re-signed free agent cornerback Aaron Colvin on Thursday. No terms were announced. Colvin, 28, joined the Redskins last September after being released by the Houston Texans. He didnt play in a game until October but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020