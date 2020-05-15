Kore Projects launches more features for Track and Trace APP

Kore Projects announces more features for its new Kore Track and Trace APP.

Kore Projects wants New Zealand to be Covid-19 free AND we need New Zealand Business back to work now.

Thousands of businesses are now going to have their customer's book time and tables and appointments to meet the Level Two Covid-19 requirements. That booking will be part of Covid-19 tracking and tracing.

Kore Projects' enhanced Kore Track and Trace APP now includes a booking feature and is ideal for real estate agents, restaurants, bars, clubs, coffee shops, hairdressers and many other businesses.

The Kore Track and Trace APP are extremely easy to install and very easy to use. The Kore Track and Trace APP even take advantage of QR Codes.

Businesses will be able to licence the Kore Track and Trace APP for their clients for a small monthly fee. But the good news is that, for three months, while we are all getting back to business, Kore Projects will offer the Kore Track and Trace APP for free – a saving of $1,200,000 for Kiwi businesses.

Kore Projects had already developed specialized remote computer APPs as a response to the enormous demands of the post-earthquake Christchurch building redevelopment. "It was both necessary and obvious that we could and should add the Kore Track and Trace APP to our Covid-19 package," said Stan Lieder, CEO

Kore Projects lead the world with the Kore Track and Trace APP for the post-Covid-19 world.

Stan Lieder, CEO of Kore Projects, says 'We are pleased to be using our experience and expertise so NZ can get back to work quickly and safely"