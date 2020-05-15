Pompeo says TSMC's $12 bln investment to increase U.S. economic independence from China

Pompeo says TSMC's $12 bln investment to increase U.S. economic independence from ChinaReuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 10:17 IST
Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's $12 billion investment in the United States will increase U.S. economic independence from China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement early on Friday. TSMC, a major supplier to Apple Inc, announced on Friday it will build a $12 billion chip factory in Arizona, in what the company called a "strong partnership" with the U.S. government. Pompeo said the investment will strengthen U.S.-Taiwan ties.
"TSMC's announcement comes at a critical juncture, when China is competing to dominate cutting-edge technology and control critical industries. The TSMC facility in Arizona will increase U.S. economic independence", Pompeo said on Friday.
