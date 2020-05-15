Seema Gupta assumes charge as Director of finance at PowerGrid

State-run Power Grid Corporation on Friday said that its Director (operations) Seema Gupta has assumed additional charge of as Director (finance) of the company

"Ministry of Power order on May 14, 2020, has entrusted the additional charge of the post of the Director (finance) to Seema Gupta, Director (operations) for a period of three months from May 6, 2020, or till the appointment of regular incumbent of the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," a company statement said

It said, as per the government order, Seema Gupta has assumed the additional charge of the post of Director (finance) with immediate effect.