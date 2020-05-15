Left Menu
Johnson & Johnson India Includes Family Benefits for Same-gender Partners

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:52 IST
MUMBAI, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), Johnson & Johnson India is proud to underline its commitment to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community. Today, J&J India makes history by joining a league of a select few companies in announcing same-gender partner Mediclaim benefits, as well as inclusion in other family benefits like Holiday Plan, Relocation policy, Refundable Medical Advance & Adoption Leave. Steps that further demonstrate how important gender equality and inclusion at workplace is to the organisation. Johnson & Johnson believes in an ecosystem that is fair and embraces diversity.

Sarthak Ranade, Johnson & Johnson D&I Sponsor and Managing Director, Janssen India said: "Diversity and inclusion is a reality of how we live and work at Johnson and Johnson India and is deeply rooted in the values instilled by our Credo. Open&Out, our global internal program that comes under the Employee Resource Group (ERG) has been making great efforts to promote equal access to opportunities for all our people in every corner of J&J. The inclusion of same gender partners in the Mediclaim and other policies will advance the culture of inclusion and create a better employee experience." Emrana Sheikh, Head - Human Resources, Johnson & Johnson India announced this stating: "We believe in making inclusion real and are offering equal benefits for LGBTQ+ employees to include various family benefits including Mediclaim cover to same-gender partners. This comes at a time when such coverage is difficult for a standalone LGBTQ+ customer, it becomes much easier if the company takes the responsibility. Johnson & Johnson wants to provide a safe and welcoming work environment that supports every individual in feeling proud, integrated and equal." Last year, on IDAHOTB, Johnson & Johnson India reaffirmed its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community by creating Employee Resource Group Open&Out and also participated in the Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM) Pride March. About Johnson & Johnson: At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Learn more at www.jnj.com. Follow us at @jnjglobalhealth. About Open&Out: Johnson & Johnson globally has 12 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), one of which is Open&Out. Open&Out is a voluntary, employee-led resource group for colleagues who are open-minded & out to make a difference for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) professionals and their straight allies within the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies. PWR PWR

