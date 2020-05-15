Left Menu
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv offers a Digital Health EMI Network Card to make medical expenses affordable.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:54 IST
Digital Health EMI Network Card - Know about the card charges and fees
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] May 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv offers a Digital Health EMI Network Card to make medical expenses affordable. Using it, customers can not only access the best treatments over a range of disciplines like endocrinology, dermatology, obstetrics, gynaecology, cosmetic surgery, and more, but also pay for their healthcare, diagnostic and pharmacy bills on No Cost EMIs.

With partners such as Columbia Asia Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Batra's and more, customers can avail 800 plus treatments from over 5,500 healthcare institutions, such as multi-specialty hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic care centres, slimming centres, dental care clinics and more, spread across 1,000 plus cities in India. With a pre-approved limit of up to Rs 4 lakh on the card, customers can conveniently pay for not only their healthcare cost but also for their families.

The card comes with a joining fee of only Rs 707. Upon availing the required medical treatment in any of the partner clinics or hospitals, customers can simply use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to divide the cost of the bills into 24 No Cost EMIs. What's more, the card offers a complimentary Personal Accidental Insurance of Rs 1 lakh for one year without any extra charges over the joining fees.

Besides, the Digital Health EMI Network Card offers discounts throughout the year. Here are the current offers: * Instant discount of 15 per cent for Apollo Private label products (10 per cent on medicines (except DPCO) & 5 per cent on FMCG products) on Health EMI Network Card by using the billing code: Bajaj Health Card - 7089 at Apollo pharmacies till December 31st, 2020.

* A 40 per cent discount on immunity fight back packages at Truweight till September 30th, 2020. All current offers can be accessed through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App and are available to existing Bajaj Finserv customers with an active card as of March 31st, 2020.

Steps to avail a Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card: Existing Bajaj Finserv customers who have a pre-approved Digital Health EMI Card offer can avail the card in just five minutes through a paperless and 100 per cent digital process.

To get it now, these customers can simply: * Apply online from the comfort of their home

* Enter their registered number * Enter the OTP sent to it

* Check their pre-approved offer * Pay a one-time joining fee of Rs 707

The Bajaj Finserv Wallet App ensures easy access to the card. Besides, customers get a credit limit that is two to four times larger than their EMI Network Card limit. Those who aren't yet a member of the EMI Network can visit their nearest partner hospital, medical centre, or clinic to get access to No Cost EMI financing.

New customers and cardholders (post March 31st, 2020) can transact using their digital health card only post the lockdown. With the Digital Health EMI Network Card on hand, customers can avail of quality healthcare without putting a strain on their savings.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

