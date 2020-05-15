Swami Mukundananda launches expansion of JKYog Worldwide headquarters

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Founder of the yogic system, Yoga for the Body, Mind, and Soul and international authority on mind management, Swami Mukundananda, announced the expansion of the JKYog Worldwide Headquarters, the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, earlier this week. JKYog was founded in 2009 in the USA, by Swami Mukundananda, on the inspiration of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj, to uplift and transform the community with the knowledge of yoga, meditation and spirituality. It has blossomed into an organization with international influence, enriching the lives of millions around the world.

In addition to Life Transformation Programs in hundreds of cities around the world, the current extensive repertoire of online offerings via #JKYogOnline also provides opportunities for both youth and adults to improve their health, deepen their understanding of spirituality, practice yoga, develop leadership skills, deepen their pursuits culturally including performing arts and much more. JKYog and Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas - Transforming and Uniting the Community

JKYog and the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas have been actively engaging not only Hindus seeking ways to preserve their culture and succeed in putting their beliefs into practice in today's high-pressure modern lifestyle but have also attracted a growing following of seekers exploring Vedic culture, Yoga, and mind management. "Being faraway from India I was looking for a place to celebrate festivals and enrich my children with good values. The temple is a one stop for all these. My kids have started showing the noble values and virtues that they learn in the temple. I wish RKT great success in building this cultural and educational center," shared Durgha Nattamai.

Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, the worldwide headquarters of JKYog, has evolved exponentially since its inception in 2017, becoming a nucleus of the community. This temple is a manifestation of JKYog's core principle of selfless service and upliftment of humankind. Beyond serving as a tranquil setting for retreats, educational workshops, youth classes, and cultural events rich in Indian classical music and dance traditions, Radha Krishna Temple has been recognized as a leader in community service, through efforts to help disadvantaged children, the elderly, and much more. The jubilant festival celebrations and various philanthropic efforts unite the community.

Inspired and Talented Volunteers - the Strength of JKYog The volunteer group is ever-growing and continuously inspired to serve the community through philanthropic and social endeavors such as the recent lunch donation to the Frontline Responders of the City of Allen (Texas), including fire and police department employees, paramedics, and essential workers.

"It is through JKYog and the inspiration of Swami Mukundananda that I understand the true meaning of volunteering and service to the community. Countless people benefit from the services of this organization. I get this deep sense of belonging much bigger than me and to the people around me when I volunteer," shared Madhan Thirukonda. "India's biggest gift is the enrichment of America through Indian culture. Those of us who love and cherish the Indian culture so deeply, want to see it getting passed down to future generations as well and that is where the temples have such a huge role to play.....We are extremely excited that the Radha Krishna Temple is launching Phase 2 of its project and that will be the Bhoomi Poojan of the cultural center," said Swami Mukundananda, while speaking on the commencement for Phase Two of the Radha Krishna Temple.

Bhoomi Poojan is a sacred Vedic tradition to seek the blessings of Mother Earth for speedy and successful completion of any structure. Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas Phase Two - Bhoomi Poojan May 15-17, 2020

As a prelude to the groundbreaking ceremonies (Bhoomi Poojan) taking place on May 17th, JKYog and the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, will host a live online worldwide 24 Hour Mahasankirtan Yajna from May 15 to 16. Swami Mukundananda, JKYog founder, himself will inaugurate the Mahasankirtan Yajna on Friday, May 15 at 7 PM CST through #JKYogOnline. Singers from JKYog locations around the US and the world will then take turns contributing to the program bringing the devotional sentiments to a crescendo for the Groundbreaking Ceremony on Sunday, May 17. The event will conclude with a keynote address on Sunday, May 17 at 12:30 PM CST from Swami Mukundananda.

The state-of-the-art cultural and educational center will have multiple classrooms for youth educational programs, and variously sized halls for yoga, meditation, community events, and cultural performances. With exquisite Indian architecture matching the Radha Krishna Temple, the cultural center is set to become a popular landmark in Dallas. RKT Dallas aspires to continuously serve and enrich the community, through the cultural and educational center for strong future generations.

