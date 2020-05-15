Hindustan Zinc board approves interim dividend of Rs 16.50/share for FY20

The board of Hindustan Zinc (HZL), a subsidiary of Vedanta, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share for FY20 amounting to Rs 6,972 crore. Vedanta owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the centre retains a 29.54 per cent stake.

HZL has intimated that its board of directors, through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, has approved interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share - 825 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2019-20 amounting to Rs 6,972 crore, Vedanta informed the BSE on Friday. HZL is one of the largest integrated producers of zinc and lead and a leading producer of silver.

It has facilities in Rampura Agucha, Chanderiya, Dariba, Kayad and Zawar in Rajasthan, along with zinc-lead processing and refining facilities and a silver refinery at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand..