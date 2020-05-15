Left Menu
Development News Edition

Richemont gloomy about economic prospects for next three years

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:37 IST
Richemont gloomy about economic prospects for next three years

Cartier maker Richemont reported a 67% fall in annual profit on Friday and said the impact of the coronavirus could last up to three years despite signs of recovery in China. Richemont, which also makes Piaget, IWC and Vacheron Constantin watches, said its results this year would be weighed down by the epidemic, with shops closed down and consumer sentiment subdued.

Chairman Johann Rupert said other countries would probably find it difficult to follow China, the first country hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, and return to normal. "No one can say when we will see economic activity normalise," Rupert said. "We may be looking at 12, 24,or 36 months of grave economic consequences.

"Perhaps that is too pessimistic but who knows," he said after the company proposed to halve its dividend to preserve cash though it is considering a warrant scheme to compensate shareholders. Economic development is key for luxury companies as people tend to buy expensive watches and jewellery when they feel good about the future.

Rupert, who is known for his downbeat economic views, likened the outbreak to a "tsunami which moves from east to west". During the three months to March 31, the company's sales fell 18%, hurt by the pandemic.

It has reacted by reducing production at its watch and jewellery plants and the proposed lower shareholder payout. BRIGHT SPOT

The world's second-biggest luxury group said net profit for the year to the end of March fell 67% to 931 million euros ($1.01 billion), missing the 1.29 billion euros expected by analysts. Sales rose 2% to 14.238 billion euros, in line with estimates. The Swiss company said its profit fall also reflected the non-recurrence of a 1.4 billion euro post-tax accounting gain it had last year. Excluding this, profit fell 34%.

Its shares were 2% lower in early trading. The company's watch brands bore the brunt of the downturn, with operating profit falling 20% and sales down 4%, although Rupert said the downturn also reflected the company's attempts not to flood the market.

Jewellery was more resilient, with sales up 2% and operating profit falling 7%, as customers bought necklaces, rings and other pieces as stores of value. One bright spot was Richemont being able to reopen its 462 boutiques in China, which were now seeing strong demand.

But Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said the situation was likely to deteriorate in the coming months. "Mainland China is rebounding, but half of the Chinese buying of luxury goods is when they travel abroad and they are not travelling," he said. "Europe and North America remain mostly closed. The next couple of months are going to be far worse than the final quarter of this year."

($1 = 0.9257 euros)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Timeline: UK government advice on restricting visits to care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes before a national lockdown on March 23. Under pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid...

Hong Kong police watchdog upholds actions against protesters

A long-awaited report from an official Hong Kong police watchdog group issued Friday said officers used force only in response to threats to their safety during months of anti-government protests last year. Police fired live rounds on 12 oc...

EXCLUSIVE-Review contradicts Boris Johnson on claims he ordered early lockdown at UK care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes. Under increasing pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid-19, he said We brought in t...

FM announces setting up of Rs 1 lakh cr agri infra fund

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure. This fund will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure, she...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020