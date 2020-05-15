FM announces setting up of Rs 1 lakh cr agri infra fund

FM announces setting up of Rs 1 lakh cr agri infra fundPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:36 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure. This fund will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure, she said while announcing the third tranche of COVID-19 relief package.
She also announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises (MFE). The scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs by adopting cluster-based approach such as mango in Uttar Pradesh, kesar in Jammu & Kashmir, bamboo shoots in North-East, chilli in Andhra Pradesh, tapioca in Tamil Nadu.
This fund would help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness..
