US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall on U.S. plan to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall on U.S. plan to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliersReuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:05 IST
U.S. stock index futures turned lower on Friday as the Trump administration moved to block shipments of semiconductors to China's Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers, an action that could ramp up trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Chipmakers Qualcomm Inc, Micron Technology Inc and Texas Instruments Inc fell between 2.7% and 3.1% premarket.
At 7:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 162 points, or 0.69%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 19.5 points, or 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 60.5 points, or 0.67%.
