AU Small Finance Bank promoter sells shares worth Rs 100 cr

Chiranjee Lal Agarwal, one of the promoters of AU Small Finance Bank, on Friday sold more than 24 lakh shares of the company for Rs 100 crore through an open market transaction. According to the block deal data available on BSE, Agarwal sold 24,12,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 414.6 per share.

At this price, the transaction is valued at Rs 100 crore, the data showed. The shares were bought by Bharti (SBM) Holdings Pvt Ltd. At the end of the March 2020 quarter, Agarwal held 2.25 per cent stake in AU Small Finance Bank.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 418.60 apiece on BSE, down 0.04 per cent from the previous close..