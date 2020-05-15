Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lava to shift operations from China to India, invest Rs 800 cr in 5 yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:21 IST
Lava to shift operations from China to India, invest Rs 800 cr in 5 yrs

Homegrown mobile devices maker Lava International on Friday said it is shifting its China operations to India following recent policy announcements by the government. The company plans to invest Rs 800 crore over the next five years to scale up its mobile phone development and manufacturing operations in the country. "We had around 600-650 employees in China for product design. Now we have shifted designing to India. Our sales requirements for India were met from our local plant. "We used to partially export mobile phones from China to the rest of the world, which will now happen from India," Lava International Chairman and Managing Director Hari Om Rai told PTI. During the lockdown period, Lava met its export demand from China. "My dream is to export mobile devices to China. Indian companies are already exporting mobile chargers to China. The production linked incentive scheme has ended our disability factor vis-a-vis export from China. Therefore entire operations will now be carried from India," Rai said. The government in April notified three schemes involving total incentives of around Rs 48,000 crore to boost local electronics manufacturing and create 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs by 2025. The notification included production linked incentive scheme (PLI). Under the scheme, electronics manufacturing companies will get an incentive of 4 - 6 per cent on incremental sales (over base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments over a period of five years. "We are working on a plan to invest Rs 800 crore over the next five years to scale up our operations," Rai said. The production of mobile phones in the country has surged eight-times in the last four years, from around Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 2 lakh crore in 2019-20. The country's demand is almost completely met through domestic production. The government estimates that through the PLI scheme, domestic value addition for mobile phones is expected to rise to 35-40 per cent by 2025 from the current level of 20-25 per cent and generate additional 8 lakh jobs, both direct and indirect.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

New York Governor extends shutdown orders for part of state till May 28

As five regions in New York state begin their phased re-opening on Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the states shutdown orders for the remaining regions, including New York City, till May 28. The five regions - Central Ne...

Miners boost London stocks after solid China data

London stocks closed higher on Friday, as a jump in Chinas factory output for the first time in 2020 powered resource companies, but the benchmark indices ended the week lower as fears of the economic fall-out of the coronavirus weighed. Th...

Dutch dog, three cats infected with coronavirus -minister

A dog and three cats in the Netherlands have been infected with the new coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, the first confirmed cases involving house pets in the country.The dog was believed to have been infected by its owner, Agricult...

Security cam video raises new questions in Arbery shooting

Security camera footage taken in December outside a home being built in coastal Georgia raises new questions about what Ahmaud Arbery was doing at the site two months later right before he was fatally shot in the neighbourhood. A white fath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020