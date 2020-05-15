Kant stresses on keeping fatality rate low, recovery rate high in fight against coronavirus

Kant stresses on keeping fatality rate low, recovery rate high in fight against coronavirusPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:21 IST
The key to winning the battle against coronavirus pandemic is to dedicate efforts to keep the fatality rate low and improve the recovery rate, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to 34 per cent from 9 per cent on March 18, Kant noted. "The recovery rate of India is on a constant path of improvement. From just 9% on 18 March to 34% today. Our fatality rate is ~ 3% as compared to 14% in Italy and the UK. Key to winning battle is to dedicate our efforts in keeping the fatality rate low and improving our recovery rate," Kant said in a tweet. According to the Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,649 in India while cases climbed to 81,970.
