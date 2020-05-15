Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kant stresses on keeping fatality rate low, recovery rate high in fight against coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:21 IST
Kant stresses on keeping fatality rate low, recovery rate high in fight against coronavirus

The key to winning the battle against coronavirus pandemic is to dedicate efforts to keep the fatality rate low and improve the recovery rate, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to 34 per cent from 9 per cent on March 18, Kant noted. "The recovery rate of India is on a constant path of improvement. From just 9% on 18 March to 34% today. Our fatality rate is ~ 3% as compared to 14% in Italy and the UK. Key to winning battle is to dedicate our efforts in keeping the fatality rate low and improving our recovery rate," Kant said in a tweet.  According to the Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,649 in India while cases climbed to 81,970.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

New York Governor extends shutdown orders for part of state till May 28

As five regions in New York state begin their phased re-opening on Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the states shutdown orders for the remaining regions, including New York City, till May 28. The five regions - Central Ne...

Miners boost London stocks after solid China data

London stocks closed higher on Friday, as a jump in Chinas factory output for the first time in 2020 powered resource companies, but the benchmark indices ended the week lower as fears of the economic fall-out of the coronavirus weighed. Th...

Dutch dog, three cats infected with coronavirus -minister

A dog and three cats in the Netherlands have been infected with the new coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, the first confirmed cases involving house pets in the country.The dog was believed to have been infected by its owner, Agricult...

Security cam video raises new questions in Arbery shooting

Security camera footage taken in December outside a home being built in coastal Georgia raises new questions about what Ahmaud Arbery was doing at the site two months later right before he was fatally shot in the neighbourhood. A white fath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020