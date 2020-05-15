IWAI ready for maiden EXIM cargo movement through Indo Bangladesh Protocol route

IWAI ready for maiden EXIM cargo movement through Indo Bangladesh Protocol routePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:35 IST
The government on Friday said it is fully geared for maiden EXIM cargo movement through the Indo Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route and containers of steel fillings are being loaded at Haldia port for Dhaka. The Export-Import (EXIM) cargo will be moved through National Waterways 1 (river Ganga), NW 97 (Sundarbans) and IBP route by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), it said.
"IWAI is fully ready for the first ever EXIM cargo movement through IBP route," Shipping Minister Mansukh L Mandavia said. "Sixty-four containers of steel fillings/pig iron ingots are being loaded at HDC Haldia for Dhaka via NWI, Sundarbans and IBP route," he added.
The minister termed it a landmark and proud moment for IWAI..
ALSO READ
167 Bangladeshi nationals leave for Dhaka
AP gas leak: Bengal govt asks Haldia chemical companies to be vigilant
Passengers to be charged on repatriation flights. Rs 50,000 per passenger for London-Delhi flight, Rs 12,000 for Dhaka-Delhi flight: Govt.
156 stranded Bangladeshis go home from Chennai, more flights planned to Dhaka
First Air India flight of 'Vande Bharat' mission from Dhaka departs for J-K with 167 medical students