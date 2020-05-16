Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors prepare for more U.S. stock swings as states reopen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 02:15 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors prepare for more U.S. stock swings as states reopen

Investors are bracing for more turbulence in U.S. stocks, as some states prepare to reopen their economies and global trade tensions rise. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, posted its biggest weekly gain in about two months, reflecting the S&P 500 index's 2.6% slide from its April 29 high. VIX futures have jumped as well, with investors pricing elevated risk into June contracts.

Whether recent losses in stocks resulted from profit taking after April's swift rally or were the start of a prolonged decline may become more apparent in weeks to come, investors said. Many are watching progress of U.S. states trying to reopen their economies without fueling a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Parts of New York, Virginia and Maryland moved toward lifting lockdowns on Friday, and Connecticut and Minnesota are set to ease restrictions in the coming week.

"We don't know what the new normal will be," said Alessio de Longis, portfolio manager at Invesco. "The managing of expectations will lead to some false steps along the way." For now, a pile-up of worrying domestic and international news prompted investors to pull back on equities after the S&P 500 in April notched its best monthly gain in decades.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ratcheted up rhetoric on China, floating the possibility of cutting ties with the world's second-largest economy. The White House on Friday moved to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from global chipmakers, which could put pressure on a global economy already suffering its deepest contraction in decades. Hopes for a speedy return to normal took another hit when California's state university system canceled classes for the fall semester because of the coronavirus and Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months.

"What we're seeing now is the wash of realism coming over the market," said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at Boston Private. The VIX on Monday touched its lowest level since late February before reversing course as expectations for market volatility grew later in the week.

Concerns over economic reopening are reflected in the VIX futures curve, which shows investors betting volatility will be elevated in coming weeks, rather than later in the summer, said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. The curve has fluctuated in shape over the past week. On Tuesday, front-month VIX futures traded at higher prices than futures expiring in subsequent months, reflecting heightened concern over near-term conditions. While that is no longer the case for now, VIX futures are broadly pricing in higher volatility than they were a week ago.

Several investors are positioning for further turbulence by shunning value sectors such as energy and financials in favor of technology and healthcare, two areas that have held up relatively well during recent market turmoil. Andrew Graham, managing partner at Jackson Square Capital in San Francisco, has focused on stocks he believes can maintain high dividend yields, especially within the pharmaceutical industry. His firm owns shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AbbVie Inc and Merck & Co Inc.

Investors will also watch the U.S. Treasury Department's first auction for its 20-year bond on Wednesday. Treasury plans to borrow a record amount of nearly $3 trillion this quarter. Some investors said they were likely to keep equities at slight underweight in their portfolios given the likelihood of further declines.

Dave Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Investment Managers, believes the recent stock rally did not factor in the likelihood of businesses operating below their usual capacity even if states reopened their economies. "Yes, there's going to be a strong growth rate from the bottom, but the place we're getting back to is going to be subpar for a while," Lafferty said. "Are stocks priced for subpar growth? I think they aren't."

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Europe sees multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in children; FDA approves Bristol-Myers combo therapy and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Europe sees two deaths, multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in childrenA new life-threatening inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 has affected 230 children in Europe and ki...

Burr submits final Russia report before leaving chairmanship

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr has submitted the final report in the panels three-year Russia investigation to the intelligence community for a declassification review. The move came hours before he was to temporarily s...

US adds new sanction on Chinese tech giant Huawei

The U.S. government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sa...

Space Force unveils flag; Trump touts 'super-duper missile'

The US Space Force the newest branch of the armed services now has its own flag. Defense Department officials presented President Donald Trump with the Space Force flag during a short Oval Office event on Friday.The dark blue and white fl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020