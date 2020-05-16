Left Menu
Development News Edition

US adds new sanction on Chinese tech giant Huawei

PTI | Boston | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:28 IST
US adds new sanction on Chinese tech giant Huawei

The US government has imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei's ability to use American technology, stepping up a conflict with Beijing over industry development and security. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Friday that Washington wants to prevent Huawei from evading sanctions imposed earlier on its use of American technology to design and produce semiconductors abroad.

“There has been a very highly technical loophole through which Huawei has been able to in effect use U.S. technology," Ross told Fox Business. “We never intended that loophole to be there.” Huawei Technologies Ltd., China's first global tech brand and a maker of network equipment and smartphones, is at the center of U.S.-Chinese conflict over Beijing's technology ambitions. American officials say Huawei is a security risk, which the company denies. China's government has accused Washington of misusing security warnings to harm a rising competitor to U.S. technology companies. Under the new rules, foreign semiconductor makers must obtain a U.S. license to ship Huawei-designed semiconductors to the Chinese company that were produced using U.S. technology.

The move “looks like a victory for the people who really want to drive the nail, or what they think will be the nail, in Huawei's coffin,” said Adam Segal, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. China threatened retaliation against US companies.

Chip design and manufacturing equipment used in the world's semiconductor plants is mostly U.S.-made, so the new rule affects foreign producers that sell to Huawei and affiliates including HiSilicon, which makes chips for supercomputers with scientific and military uses. The Commerce Department said foreign foundries would be granted a 120-day grace period for chips already in production. Last year, the Trump administration barred U.S. firms from using Huawei technology or providing technology to the Chinese firm without government approval, deeming it a national security risk. The Commerce Department exempted a narrow list of products and services and has extended that waiver to reduce the impact on U.S. wireless carriers that use Huawei technology. This week, it added another 90 days.

Huawei responded by removing U.S. components from its core products. The company reported global sales rose 18 per cent to USD 121 billion last year despite the restrictions, though it said smartphone sales suffered after it was blocked from preinstalling music, maps and other services provided by US-based Google. The new restrictions are separate from those exemptions, but loopholes have allowed U.S. companies to supply Huawei with chips made outside the US.

The Commerce Department said Friday the new restrictions would “narrowly and strategically" target Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors that it designs built in overseas foundries that use U.S. software and technology. Kevin Wolf, an attorney at Akin Gump who oversaw export administration at the Commerce Department during the Obama administration, noted the narrow scope of the rules.

“If a foreign foundry makes a chip based on a Huawei design and U.S. equipment is used to make a chip then it's controlled, but if a chip is not made from a Huawei design then it is not controlled,” he said. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But China's official Global Times newspaper threatened countermeasures on Friday. It said Beijing that could include restrictions on U.S. companies including Qualcomm, Cisco and Apple. It also threatened to suspend purchases of Boeing aircraft.

Global Times noted that the new rules would block companies such as TSMC, a Taiwainese chip maker, from providing semiconductors to Huawei. TSMC said it was “following the U.S. export rule change closely.” The company said the semiconductor supply chain is “extremely complex" and TSMC was working with lawyers to "conduct legal analysis and ensure a comprehensive examination and interpretation of these rules.” TSMC announced plans this week to build a chip plant in Arizona.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not facil...

Action against four cops for seeking bribe from chemist

Two policemen were suspended and two others transferred after they allegedly forcibly took away money from a medical shop owner and also demanded bribe from him at Navghar in Thane district, an official said on Saturday. The accused policem...

US to donate ventilators to India to fight coronavirus: Trump

The US will donate ventilators to India to treat the COVID-19 patients and help it fight the invisible enemy, President Donald Trump has announced, as he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister N...

Centre approves modified DPR of Ujh Multipurpose Project in J-K

The Centre has given approval to a modified detailed project report DPR of the Ujh Multipurpose Project MPP in Jammu and Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 9,167 crore, an official spokesman said on Saturday. The Central Advisory Committee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020