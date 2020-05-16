Flight carrying 181 Indians from Dubai lands in Kochi

An Air India Express flight carrying 181 stranded Indians from Dubai landed at the Cochin International Airport here on Saturday as part of the second phase of the Central government's ambitious Vande Bharat Mission. This is the first evacuation of people of Kerala stranded in foreign soil in the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission, an airport spokesman said here.

Air India along with its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 64 flights (42 by Air India and 24 by AI Express) to 12 countries including the US, the UK, Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Philippines, UAE and Malaysia to repatriate over thousands of Indians in the first phase. The Civil Aviation Ministry has said each and every function in this massive air evacuation mission strictly adhere to the safety and hygiene protocol laid down by the government and DGCA.

Extensive and meticulous safety arrangements are in place in accordance with government guidelines for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in foreign soil due to COVID-19 pandemic.