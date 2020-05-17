Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gems, jewellery exports falls 38.8 pc in Mar; down 8.9 pc in FY20

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:38 IST
Gems, jewellery exports falls 38.8 pc in Mar; down 8.9 pc in FY20

Gems and jewellery exports in March declined 38.81 per cent to Rs 13,744.60 crore compared due to weak demand in importing countries following economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall exports stood at Rs 22,463.17 crore during March 2019, according to data from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The total gems and jewellery exports during 2019-20, witnessed 8.91 per cent at Rs 2,51,096.30 crore compared to Rs 2,75,671.80 crore in 2018-19. "The performance numbers reflect the weak demand for gems and jewellery across the globe and the COVID-19 pandemic has cast further gloom," GJEPC Vice-Chairman Colin Shah told PTI here.

Given the potential, the industry needs urgent government attention and a special package to handhold exporters in these difficult times besides reviving sentiments, he added. Meanwhile, the exports of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) in March dipped by 45 per cent in March to Rs 7,100.75 crore compared to Rs 12,910.44 crore in the corresponding month of 2019.

The CPD exports from April 2019 to March 2020 showed a decline of 20.75 per cent to Rs 1,31,980.87 crore from Rs 1,66,532.07 crore registered during 2018-19. Gold jewellery exports in March also slipped by 40.07 per cent to Rs 4,152.39 crore from Rs 6,929.11 crore in March 2019.

However, during 2019-20, the gold jewellery exports showed a growth of 3.57 per cent to Rs 84,747.08 crore from Rs 81,824.57 crore in 2018-19. Silver jewellery exports during April 2019 to March 2020 also witnessed 105.60 per cent growth to Rs 12,018.09 crore from Rs 5,845.37 crore during 2018-19.

The coloured gemstone exports during 2019-20 declined by 18.18 per cent to Rs 2,272.44 crore from Rs 2,777.24 crore during last financial year. Meanwhile, the overall imports during 2019-20 showed a decline of 5.74 per cent to USD 24.01 billion from USD 25.48 billion registered during the financial year 2018-19.

The overall gross import of rough diamonds during the April 2019-March 2020 period also witnessed a decline of 16.25 per cent to USD 12.68 billion from USD 15.14 billion registered during 2018-19. However, the overall gross import of CPD 2019-20 grew by 29.12 per cent to USD 1,712.54 million from USD 1,326.29 million registered during April 2018 to March 2019.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu presents new unity government to legislature

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new unity government to parliament on Sunday, ending more than a year of political deadlock as he prepares to go on trial in a week for alleged corruption.Under his power-sharing agree...

Sakshi Tanwar, Seema Pahwa to star in Netflix crime thriller series

Actors Sakshi Tanwar and Seema Pahwa will be seen together in a Netflix crime thriller series, backed by Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. The series is being directed by Atul Mongia and Anushka will be producing via her banner Clean Slate ...

7 immigrants from Pakistan test COVID-19 positive in Jodhpur: NGO

Seven Pakistani migrants, including four women, residing in Pratapnagar area of this city have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three days, NGO Universal Just Action Society UJAS said on Sunday. These seven Hindu migrants, all of wh...

Those travelling by special train must 'agree' to follow quarantine protocol of states: IRCTC

After passengers on board a special train to Bengaluru refused to be quarantined, the IRCTC has now decided that only those who agree to follow the quarantine protocol of the destination states will be allowed to book tickets on its portal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020