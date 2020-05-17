Left Menu
Development News Edition

General Atlantic picks 1.34 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 6,598 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Jio Platforms on Sunday announced an investment of Rs 6,598.38 crore by leading global growth equity firm General Atlantic, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:05 IST
General Atlantic picks 1.34 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 6,598 crore
Jio plans to bring transformational changes in the Indian digital services space.. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Jio Platforms on Sunday announced an investment of Rs 6,598.38 crore by leading global growth equity firm General Atlantic, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. General Atlantic's investment will translate into a 1.34 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. "With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic in less than four weeks," the company said in a statement.

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing in the technology, consumer, financial services and healthcare sectors. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said that he has known General Atlantic for several decades and greatly admired it for its belief in India's huge growth potential.

"General Atlantic shares our vision of a digital society for India and strongly believes in the transformative power of digitisation in enriching the lives of 1.3 billion Indians." Bill Ford, Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, said: "As long-term backers of global technology leaders and visionary entrepreneurs, we could not be more excited about investing in Jio. We share Mukesh's conviction that digital connectivity has the potential to significantly accelerate the Indian economy and drive growth across the country."

General Atlantic has a long track record working alongside founders to scale disruptive businesses, as Jio is doing at the forefront of the digital revolution in India, he added. Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, with more than 388 million subscribers.

Jio Platforms has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem, powered by leading technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality and blockchain. Jio's vision is to enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses across the country, including small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers so that all of them can enjoy the fruits of inclusive growth.

Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio, said: "Jio is committed to making a digitally inclusive India that will provide immense opportunities to every Indian citizen especially to our highly talented youth. General Atlantic's endorsement and partnership energises Jio's young team to set, and achieve, even more, ambitious goals in our onward march." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Chinas ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassys w...

No spike in coronavirus in places reopening, U.S. health secretary says

Authorities are not seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but are seeking increases in some areas that remain closed, U.S. health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday.We are seeing that in places that are opening wer...

Sterling & Wilson bags AUD 615 mn solar EPC order in Australia

Leading solar power generation company Sterling Wilson Solar SWSL has bagged its largest EPC contract from Australia worth over AUD 615 million over Rs 3,000 crore, including an AUD 85 million worth of operation and maintenance contract fo...

NDMA issues order to extend lockdown till May 31

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. Accordingly, the National Executive committee has been asked to issue guidelines keeping in view econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020