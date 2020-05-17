Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miners keep their fingers crossed on commercial coal mining

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:54 IST
Miners keep their fingers crossed on commercial coal mining

Companies eyeing at commercial coal mining opportunity are not very optimistic but keeping their fingers crossed on the long term viability of the reform measures in the sector announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost the sagging economy. The miners said they have to wait until new commercial block tenders are released to get finer details.

The government is planning to immediately auction nearly 50 blocks ending the monopoly of Coal India and abolish differentiating captive and commercial mining. The miners claimed that the minister had only reiterated almost what the government had been saying since the past few months after the amendment of the MMDR Act.

The stakeholders said they had submitted their comments on the Draft Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Amendment Rule 2020. The amendments would pave way for commercial mining without any restrictions on end-use and removing entry barriers. The government is expected to come out with amendments shortly aiming to boost investment in the ailing economy due to the Covid-19 triggered crisis.

"I don't find anything new from the finance minister's announcements on Saturday from what we had been hearing since the past few months. We are waiting for the tender of commercial mining to decide whether it would be commercially viable," Ambey Mining president Gora Koley told PTI. "We had asked the government to do away with the base auction price of 4 per cent revenue share and allow market forces to determine it," he said.

Ambey is engaed in contract mining and plans to foray into commercial coal mining. Commercial coal mining is likely to remain a mirage, an official of a top industrial group said, declining to be quoted.

"So far, it seems that only those who require captive coal will participate in the so-called commercial mine auctions that provide logistic advantage and assured quality and quantity on time without worries of coal grade slippage from CIL supplies," he said. The only noteworthy announcement from the FM was the proposed cap on the upfront payment for lease that the industry had demanded in case of large mines, the official said.

To plan for 25-30 years, commercial miners need past National Coal Index data, which is not available, he said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

As many as 500,000 could be left jobless in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19: Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankas former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said that as many as 500,000 people could be left unemployed in the country due to the COVID-19 economic crisis, urging the government to come up with a credible stimulus packa...

Govt will prepare detailed plan for Delhi based on centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow (Monday): CM Kejriwal.

Govt will prepare detailed plan for Delhi based on centres guidelines and announce it tomorrow Monday CM Kejriwal....

Sixty-two more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 1,183: Officials.

Sixty-two more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 1,183 Officials....

Only Shramik Special, other special trains, parcel and freight services will operate during Lockdown 4.0: Indian Railways.

Only Shramik Special, other special trains, parcel and freight services will operate during Lockdown 4.0 Indian Railways....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020