Paris court convicts six men of manslaughter over migrants disaster in Channel
A Paris court on Wednesday found six men guilty of manslaughter over the drowning of more than 30 people in the Channel five years ago, the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway separating France and Britain. The migrants perished after their overloaded dinghy deflated as they made the crossing across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.
Sentences for the six men ranged from six to 10 years in prison.