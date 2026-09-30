Paris court convicts six men of manslaughter over migrants disaster in Channel

​A ​Paris court ‌on Wednesday found ​six men guilty of ‌manslaughter over the drowning of more than 30 people ‌in the Channel five ‌years ago, the worst disaster on record involving migrants in ⁠the ​narrow ⁠seaway separating France and Britain. The migrants ⁠perished after their overloaded ​dinghy deflated as they made ⁠the crossing across one of ⁠the ​world's busiest shipping lanes.

Sentences for the six ⁠men ranged from six to ⁠10 ⁠years in prison.