MUMBAI, May 18 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 15, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 15, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,703.35 3.66 2.10-4.50 I. Call Money 631.75 2.96 2.55-4.50 II. Triparty Repo 1,266.60 3.46 2.10-4.00 III. Market Repo 0.00 -- -- IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 805.00 4.50 4.50-4.50B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 11,949.25 4.01 2.30-4.60 II. Term Money@@ 1,021.49 - 4.00-6.25 III. Triparty Repo 212,579.95 3.00 2.10-3.80 IV. Market Repo 83,003.73 2.80 0.50-3.75 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 500.00 4.50 4.50-4.50RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Fri, 15/05/2020 3 Mon, 18/05/2020 781,499.00 3.752. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Fri, 15/05/2020 3 Mon, 18/05/2020 0.00 4.654. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -781,499.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 20,372.46 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 260,819.46 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -520,679.54 RESERVE POSITION@H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 15/05/2020 432,978.20 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 22/05/2020 418,233.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 15/05/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 24/04/2020 373,872.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo$$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020. PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW