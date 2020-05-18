Left Menu
Development News Edition

MUMBAI, May 18 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 15, 2020

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:40 IST
MUMBAI, May 18 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 15, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 15, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,703.35 3.66 2.10-4.50 I. Call Money 631.75 2.96 2.55-4.50 II. Triparty Repo 1,266.60 3.46 2.10-4.00 III. Market Repo 0.00 -- -- IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 805.00 4.50 4.50-4.50B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 11,949.25 4.01 2.30-4.60 II. Term Money@@ 1,021.49 - 4.00-6.25 III. Triparty Repo 212,579.95 3.00 2.10-3.80 IV. Market Repo 83,003.73 2.80 0.50-3.75 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 500.00 4.50 4.50-4.50RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Fri, 15/05/2020 3 Mon, 18/05/2020 781,499.00 3.752. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Fri, 15/05/2020 3 Mon, 18/05/2020 0.00 4.654. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -781,499.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 20,372.46 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 260,819.46 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -520,679.54 RESERVE POSITION@H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 15/05/2020 432,978.20 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 22/05/2020 418,233.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 15/05/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 24/04/2020 373,872.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo$$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020. PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Rampal gets beard trimmed by girlfriend Gabriella

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday shared a video announcing that he is finally getting his beard trimmed with the help of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun admitted that due to lockdown extension he cant grow his beard any further.The ...

COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha rise to 876

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases till 9 am in Odisha reached 876, after 48 new cases were reported in the state on Monday, according to Odisha Information and Public Relations Department. Three cases have been reported in Kendrap...

Taiwan says did not receive WHO meeting invite, issue off the table for now

Despite strong efforts Taiwan did not get invited to this weeks meeting of a key World Health Organization WHO body due to Chinese pressure, its foreign minister said on Monday, adding they had agreed to put the issue off until later this y...

EXCLUSIVE-Huge fentanyl haul seized in Golden Triangle as Asian crime gangs shift to opioids

Myanmar police say they have seized a huge haul of liquid fentanyl, the first time one of the dangerous synthetic opioids that have ravaged North America has been found in Asias Golden Triangle drug-producing region.In a signal that Asias d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020