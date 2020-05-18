Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sugar export expected to normalise in coming days: ISMA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:22 IST
Sugar export expected to normalise in coming days: ISMA

India’s sugar export is expected to normalise in the coming days amid relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown rules, industry body ISMA said on Monday. The government has allowed export of 6 million tonne of sugar under maximum admissible export quota (MAEQ) during the 2019-20 marketing year (October-September) to liquidate surplus sugar in the global markets.

India has so far signed orders for shipment of 4.2 million tonnes for the 2019-20 marketing year. Quoting market sources, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said that contracts for export of 4.2 million tonnes of sugar have been made till the beginning of May. As per reports available from mills and ports, about 3.6 million tonnes of sugar has been moved/dispatched from the mills for export. "Contracts for export of sugar are being signed for various destinations, with major quantities being signed for exports to Indonesia and Iran. Shipments are also happening and are expected to normalise in the days to come," ISMA said in a statement. In February, ISMA had said that India's sugar export may cross 5 million tonnes in the current marketing year on higher demand.

The country had exported 3.8 million tonnes during the 2018-19 marketing year. On domestic sugar production, ISMA said it has reached 26.46 million tonnes till May 15 of the 2019-20 marketing year, much lower than 32.61 million tonnes produced till the year-ago period.

Production in Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest producer, has touched a new record of 12.22 million tonne till May 15 of the current marketing year, higher than 11.68 million tonne in the year-ago. ISMA said mills are still operational in central and western parts of Uttar Pradesh, while some have closed crushing operations in eastern parts of the state. Most factories are expected to close by the end of this month, while few may continue till the first week of June. The crushing season has got extended in Uttar Pradesh as most gur/khandsari units have shut operations prematurely due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Due to this, a significant quantity of cane has been diverted to mills.

Almost 80 per cent of the gur/khandsari units in the state are primarily located in western and central Uttar Pradesh. Production in Maharashtra - the second largest producer of the sweetener - has dropped to 6.08 million tonnes so far this year, as against 10.71 million tonne in the year ago period.

Sugar output in Karnataka - the country's third largest producer - has reached 3.38 million tonnes so far this year. Mills in the state had close operations by April. However, few mills might operate in the special season commencing July 2020. According to the food ministry, sugar production is estimated at 27.3 million tonnes in 2019-20 as against domestic consumption of 26 million tonnes. In the previous year, sugar output was 33.1 million tonnes as compared to 25.9 million tonnes domestic demand.

On ethanol, ISMA said the centre has urged the mills for diversion of excess sugarcane and sugar for production of fuel ethanol as a long-term solution for addressing the problem of excess sugar stock. The industry body said ethanol capacity augmentation for the upcoming years is at different stages of implementation. "But, we believe that the three stakeholders - sugar mills, oil marketing companies and commercial banks - should enter into a tripartite agreement for optimum utilisation of the policies and incentives to increase the production of ethanol in the coming years," it added..

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

CBSE releases datesheet for remaining Class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board for Secondary Education CBSE on Monday released the much awaited datesheet for Class 12 board examinations for the remaining papers and for the re-scheduled board examinations for Class 10. Class 12 Physics exam has been s...

Karnataka launches first accelerator for cyber security start-ups

Karnatakas centre of excellence in cyber security CySecK has launched an accelerator programme for cyber security start-ups. Branded as H.A.C.K, it is the States first cyber security-specific accelerator, an official statement said on Monda...

Aus hails global support for COVID-19 probe, expresses confidence of positive outcome at WHO meet

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Monday hailed the global support for a comprehensive investigation into the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and expressed confidence of a positive outcome for the motion for an independent probe...

Shrine board formulating SOPs for Vaishno Devi yatra

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board SMVDSB is in the process of formulating SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir&#160;resumes. The yatra will resume only when directions fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020