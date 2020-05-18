Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:27 IST
RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

With the government extending the nationwide lockdown up to May 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to extend the moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months, according to an SBI research report. On Sunday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the nodal department, announced lockdown 4.0 till May 31 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. In March, RBI had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

"With the lockdown now extended up to May 31, we expect RBI to extend the moratorium by three months more," SBI's research report- Ecowrap said. The report said the moratorium for three more months will imply that companies need not pay till August 31, 2020, and this means that there is almost minimal possibility of companies being able to service their interest liabilities then in September.

Failing to repay the interest liabilities will mean the account might be classified as non-performing loans as per the RBI norms. "Thus, the RBI needs to give operational flexibility to banks for a comprehensive restructuring of the existing loans and also a reclassification of 90 day norm," the report said.

The RBI's June 7 circular is stringent and gives little flexibility to banks. "The revised restructuring norms should give banks to restructure like say converting interest liabilities up to March 2021 into term loans, repayable in 3-5 years for working capital and at the end of the tenor in case of term loans,” the report said.

RBI also needs to also clarify whether working capital expansions classify as COVID-19 debt, it said..

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

CBSE releases datesheet for remaining Class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board for Secondary Education CBSE on Monday released the much awaited datesheet for Class 12 board examinations for the remaining papers and for the re-scheduled board examinations for Class 10. Class 12 Physics exam has been s...

Karnataka launches first accelerator for cyber security start-ups

Karnatakas centre of excellence in cyber security CySecK has launched an accelerator programme for cyber security start-ups. Branded as H.A.C.K, it is the States first cyber security-specific accelerator, an official statement said on Monda...

Aus hails global support for COVID-19 probe, expresses confidence of positive outcome at WHO meet

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Monday hailed the global support for a comprehensive investigation into the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and expressed confidence of a positive outcome for the motion for an independent probe...

Shrine board formulating SOPs for Vaishno Devi yatra

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board SMVDSB is in the process of formulating SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir&#160;resumes. The yatra will resume only when directions fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020