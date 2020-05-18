Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: NMS to get Sh3.5 billion for new supplementary budget

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:16 IST
Kenya: NMS to get Sh3.5 billion for new supplementary budget
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@namsipke)

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) will get a huge financial boost after being allocated Sh3.5 billion for its operations before the end of the current financial year in June, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

The allocation is part of a new supplementary budget set to be forwarded to the Nairobi County Assembly this week for consideration.

Under the development vote head, NMS has been allocated Sh1.25 billion while the recurrent allocation stands at Sh2.25 billion.

The development comes at a time when NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi said that the new office is struggling financially, operating on a shoestring budget as tussle at City Hall blocked funds from getting to them.

In April, the new office received Sh3.8 billion from the National Treasury to kick-start its operations with Sh2.2 billion going towards payment of salaries and operations while the rest was appropriated for the rollout of new development projects.

An attempt to allocate the new office Sh15 billion by the assembly flopped after the appropriations were vetoed by Governor Mike Sonko, ending in the supplementary bill on the same being revoked.

Last week, Governor Mike Sonko has announced that the executive will come up with a new supplementary appropriation Bill to ensure that operationalization of NMS after the revocation of the earlier Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriations Act, 2020.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Jewish extremist convicted in arson that killed Arab toddler

An Israeli district court on Monday convicted a Jewish extremist of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents, a case that had sent shock waves through Israel and helped fuel months of Israeli-Palestini...

John Krasinski does special episode featuring viewers before 'Some Good News' goes on a "break"

American actor John Krasinski used Sunday nights episode of his popular web series Some Good News to put the spotlight on viewers and look back at some of the most touching moments of his feel-good series. According to The Hollywood Reporte...

Huawei says 'pernicious' US chip restrictions threaten global economy

Chinese technology giant Huawei on Monday assailed the latest US move to cut it off from semiconductor suppliers as a pernicious attack that will sow chaos in the global technology sector and other industries. The Commerce Department said o...

The fast pace of dual-colonisation of Gilgit-Baltistan

By Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan PoGB is undergoing unconstitutional and illegal political and economic enslavement under the guise of political sovereignty and economic development.On May 15, the president of Pakis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020