Kenya: NMS to get Sh3.5 billion for new supplementary budget

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) will get a huge financial boost after being allocated Sh3.5 billion for its operations before the end of the current financial year in June, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

The allocation is part of a new supplementary budget set to be forwarded to the Nairobi County Assembly this week for consideration.

Under the development vote head, NMS has been allocated Sh1.25 billion while the recurrent allocation stands at Sh2.25 billion.

The development comes at a time when NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi said that the new office is struggling financially, operating on a shoestring budget as tussle at City Hall blocked funds from getting to them.

In April, the new office received Sh3.8 billion from the National Treasury to kick-start its operations with Sh2.2 billion going towards payment of salaries and operations while the rest was appropriated for the rollout of new development projects.

An attempt to allocate the new office Sh15 billion by the assembly flopped after the appropriations were vetoed by Governor Mike Sonko, ending in the supplementary bill on the same being revoked.

Last week, Governor Mike Sonko has announced that the executive will come up with a new supplementary appropriation Bill to ensure that operationalization of NMS after the revocation of the earlier Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriations Act, 2020.