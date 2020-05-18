Left Menu
Karnataka launches first accelerator for cyber security start-ups

Updated: 18-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:36 IST
Karnataka's centre of excellence in cyber security (CySecK) has launched an accelerator programme for cyber security start-ups. Branded as H.A.C.K, it is the State's first cyber security-specific accelerator, an official statement said on Monday.

The programme was inaugurated last Saturday by Additional Chief Secretary in charge of the Department of IT, BT and S&T, E V Ramana Reddy and it was done online with participants joining from different parts of the world in view of the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The programme has 21 start-ups on board across three cohorts: 10x cohort, 0-1 cohort and virtual cohort, the statement said.

Cyber security start-ups are typically deep-tech start-ups innovating in highly specialised technical areas. Such start-ups from India have special challenges in addition to the ones that start-ups generally face, primarily due to lack of market maturity and availability of skilled talent, it was noted.

This has resulted in India relying primarily on global companies for cyber security products. It is important for the nation to achieve higher self-reliance in the critical domain of cyber security.

This programme will support mature Indian start-ups to accelerate their growth through government and market connections, and nascent start-ups to mature through an innovative incubation eco-system and marquee mentorship. In this way, the programme will also support the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the statement said.

The applications from the start-ups were evaluated by an independent panel that had representation from the government, academia, industry practitioners and investor community. CySecK is housed on the campus of Indian Institute of Science, which is the anchor institute.

Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology) is the implementation agency. CySecK was set up by Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society) of the Department of IT, BTand S&T.

The key objectives of the centre of excellence are to promote a cyber-safe and conducive environment for industry collaboration, address skills gap, build awareness and foster innovation in the emerging technology field of cyber security, it was stated. The CoE will also facilitate standardisation and best practices for information security across industry domains, research and development, and technical training programmes in cyber security, the statement added.

