Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaurs Group to invest Rs 120 cr on new housing project in Greater Noida

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:23 IST
Gaurs Group to invest Rs 120 cr on new housing project in Greater Noida

Realty firm Gaurs Group on Monday said it will invest Rs 120 crore over the next two years on a new housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The real estate market, which is facing a multi-year slowdown, has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Sales and new launches have almost dried while construction work has come to a standstill.

Gaurs Group said in a statement that the company will develop 450 studio apartments, in this project. "The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown is all set to change the way we live. People will increasingly prefer offices near their residence or a set-up, which may double up both as residence and offices," Gaurs Group Managing Director Manoj Gaur said.

The new project 'Gaur HomeWork' will entail an investment of Rs 120 crore, which will be met from internal accruals and sales proceeds, the statement said adding that the project will be delivered by 2022. The prices of studio apartments are in a range of Rs 40-45 lakh for nearly 400 sq ft carpet area, it said.

The Group has constructed many real estate projects at Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. It is developing a large township on the Yamuna Expressway at a 250-acre land parcel bought from Jaypee group..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early-stage study

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies that could neutralize the new coronavirus in patients in a small early stage clinical trial, sending its shares up 25.The levels of the antibodies were similar...

Luxury Consumers to Indulge in Home Design & Furniture Curation

Vita Moderna observes a rise in demand as lockdown becomes less stringentMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirAccording to Vita Moderna, a luxury furniture and interior design brand, the average luxury seeking consumer has developed requireme...

We used lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

We used lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

BSE, NSE cut annual listing fee for SMEs by 25 pc

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday decided to reduce the listing fee for their SME platforms by 25 per cent amid challenges faced by small and medium enterprises due to coronavirus pandemic. The fee rebate has been declared follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020