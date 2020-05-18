Left Menu
Development News Edition

CII poll finds Rs 1,819 cr of unpaid dues to MSME members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:44 IST
CII poll finds Rs 1,819 cr of unpaid dues to MSME members

A CII poll showed delayed payments of Rs 1,819 crore to about 450 of its MSME member companies, the industry body said on Monday. Public sector or government departments including state departments owe MSMEs Rs 1,709 crore and the private sector also owes about Rs 110 crore to MSMEs, the quick survey revealed.

The sample CII poll showed that about 32 per cent of the outstanding to MSMEs have been delayed for more than 2 years and about Rs 895 crore are stuck in disputes. These need to be resolved soon to save the MSMEs from solvency, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said. Of the delayed payments amount, manufacturing contracts account for Rs 153 crore, services contracts account for Rs 723 crore and multiple sectors account for Rs 930 crore.

The CII suggested measures to alleviate the issue of pending payments to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) including tax refunds and incentives. It said the government should monitor payment delays by CPSUs to MSMEs closely through a portal for complaints and ensure necessary funds are provided and utilised for this purpose.

Moreover, all PSUs and government departments both at the central and state-government levels must be encouraged or mandated to register themselves on TReDS platform. TReDS is an institutional mechanism set up in order to facilitate the trade receivable financing of MSMEs from corporate buyers through multiple financiers.

In addition to overcome the delays in payments to MSMEs due to disputes all pending GST refunds should be cleared immediately, the chamber recommended. It said all incentives due to MSMEs under various central and state schemes should be released immediately.

Banks should provide additional reconstruction term loans to MSMEs impacted by the lockdown, with the Government of India offering a guarantee up to 20 per cent of the default, CII said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 had announced that CPSEs and the government would clear payments of MSMEs in 45 days to improve their liquidity.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Assam's count of COVID-19 cases rises to 104

After two more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Assam rises to 104, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam...

Night at the museum: Australian police arrest German student over break-in

Australian police on Monday charged a German student with breaking into a Sydney museum as security footage showed him allegedly taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits.New South Wales NSW Police said that Paul Kuhn broke into the Australi...

Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early-stage study

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies that could neutralize the new coronavirus in patients in a small early stage clinical trial, sending its shares up 25.The levels of the antibodies were similar...

Luxury Consumers to Indulge in Home Design & Furniture Curation

Vita Moderna observes a rise in demand as lockdown becomes less stringentMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirAccording to Vita Moderna, a luxury furniture and interior design brand, the average luxury seeking consumer has developed requireme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020