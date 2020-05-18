Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upgradation of industrial infra to help attract investors: Experts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:02 IST
Upgradation of industrial infra to help attract investors: Experts

The government's announcement to upgrade industrial infrastructure and provide information on ranking of industrial parks will help the country attract both domestic and foreign potential investors, according to experts. Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a scheme will be implemented in states for industrial cluster upgradation of common infrastructure facilities and connectivity.

She also said information related to land bank for promoting new investments would be available on Industrial Information System with GIS mapping. "Lot of global corporations are envisaging interest in India as their manufacturing hub. The government's industrial information system (IIS) will provide an easy ready reckoner for global investors to set up their manufacturing locations in India, generating significant employment in the process," G M Rao, Group Chairman, GMR Group, said in a statement.

He said the finance minister's announcements on upgrading the industrial infrastructure and providing a system to make available information and ranking of industrial parks is a welcome initiative. Rao added that India has been improving on the ease of doing business index over the past five years and coupled with the Make-in-India call, the country is becoming an attractive investment destination for the world.

Industry chamber PHDCCI said the announcement on industrial clusters' upgradation along with releasing rankings of industrial parks in 2020-21 and ranking of states on investment attractiveness will go a long way in transforming the industrial sector with improved common infrastructure facilities and connectivity. Sharing similar views, Mohammad Athar, Partner -Economic Development and Infrastructure, PwC India, said quality of industrial infrastructure is critical for attracting large scale FDI and domestic investments.

Upgrading existing industrial infrastructure, providing information on parks and mapping them on GIS will help investors in identification of location. Besides, promoting competitiveness among states by ranking industrial parks will pave the way for standardisation of approach towards industrial ecosystem creation, he said. Another industry expert stated that as several global companies are looking for an alternate destination to China for setting up manufacturing facilities, these announcements will help India to attract those potential investors.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

People from Gujarat,Maharashtra,Kerala& TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner:govt.

Eds rpting after correcting typos in fourth para Bengaluru, May 18 PTI Following the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, Karnataka on Monday said people from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be allowed entr...

Finnair wants to resume flights in July, focus on Asia

Finlands national airline, a major carrier between Europe and China, said Monday it will add more flights and routes beginning in July if governments ease their lockdowns enough for travel to resume. The outlook for flying overall, however,...

Metro trains, schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools to remain closed in Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

Metro trains, schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools to remain closed in Delhi CM Kejriwal....

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSING INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER kg 48120.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 47669.00PURE GOLD 99.9 47861.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020