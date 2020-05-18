Brinton Pharma to export Favipiravir to Gulf countries

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Brinton Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it is planning to export antiviral drug Favipiravir to Gulf countries and will launch it in India after getting approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)

Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd, Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. The drug will be marketed by the company under the brand name 'Faviton' and will be available in 200mg and 400mg tablets, it added. "The company will be supplying the drug to the Gulf region countries and will launch it in India after getting approval from DCGI," Brinton Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Rahul Kumar Darda said

Recently, the Task Force for Repurposing of Drugs for COVID-19 formed by the government, has classified Favipiravir and Tocilizumab as the drugs that have shown maximum readiness and potential in the fight against the disease, he added.