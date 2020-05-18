Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors offers easy financing option, special benefits for doctors, policemen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:15 IST
Tata Motors offers easy financing option, special benefits for doctors, policemen

Tata Motors on Monday announced a package of offers for safe and convenient personal mobility with easy financing, to help maintain social distancing norms amid the nationwide lockdown. Under the package, with features such as affordable EMIs with long-tenure loans and special offers for frontline warriors, customers can drive home the entry-level model Tiago with customised EMI plan starting at just Rs 5,000 every month (for a loan of Rs 5 lakh) for 6 months. This EMI amount then gradually increases over a maximum tenure of 5 years, the company said.

Also, on its entire range of cars and sports utility vehicles, the company is offering 100 per cent on-road funding, Tata Motors said in a release. "In the current times, with safety as the top priority, customers are seeking personal mobility options that are affordable and convenient to avail. Accordingly, we have designed this package to offer choice and enhance their entire experience of owning and driving our entire range of cars and SUVs," said Vivek Srivatsa, marketing head (passenger vehicles business unit), Tata Motors.

As an additional benefit, customers can choose from three value-adding options while paying their final EMI, the company said. The options include paying their last bullet EMI in full (about Rs 90,000 on loan of Rs 5 lakh) and take full ownership of the vehicle or return the vehicle to financing partner, Tata Motors Finance, in case of any financial difficulty.

The customer, as a third option, can also choose to refinance the final EMI, it said adding that he can also take advantage from the long-tenure EMI schemes (up to eight years), thereby lowering the amount of their monthly EMI payment. Special benefits of up to Rs 45,000 are being offered on the company's cars and SUVs (except the Altroz) to frontline warriors, including doctors, healthcare professionals, essential service providers and police, Tata Motors said in the release.

Customers can enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option via the recently launched end-to-end online platform from the comfort and safety of their homes or call the nearest dealer, the release stated. Over 270 showrooms and 318 workshops are already operational with a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for enhanced safety with minimal interactions and maintaining prudent social distance norms during the purchase process, it said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Cities hastily add pandemics to long list of 21st-century threats

In early 2018, parched by a severe drought, Cape Town rallied its residents and businesses to slash water use and stop its taps running dry. Now, lessons from the water crisis are helping the South African city respond to the coronavirus pa...

UK expands virus testing; anyone over 5 with symptoms now eligible

Britain expanded its testing scheme on Monday to allow anyone aged over five with COVID-19 symptoms to book a test to see if they have the virus, health minister Matt Hancock announced.Hancock also said the government had recruited 21,000 s...

Premier League clubs agree group training return from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training in small groups from Tuesday after the latest stage of Project Restart was approved on Monday. Clubs unanimously voted to allow players to start socially distanced training in a bid to meet the P...

COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 31 in Telangana with fresh guidelines and relaxations, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. PTI SJR VS VS

COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 31 in Telangana with fresh guidelines and relaxations, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. PTI SJR VS VS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020