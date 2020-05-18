Left Menu
CAPF canteens to sell only locally made products procured through KVIC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:29 IST
The government has made it mandatory for all canteens and stores of the central armed police forces to sell only locally made products procured through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).  "The move will open great employment opportunities for farmers, unemployed youths and lakhs of people already engaged with cottage and village industries," the KVIC stated. An order to this effect has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 15, 2020 that will come into force from June 1, 2020.

Now, only Indian products will be sold through the central armed police forces (CAPF) canteens which will be procured from KVIC. The decision will also impact the production and sales of KVIC which will be fulfilling the majority of supplies at these stores, the commission said. "The Khadi and Village Industries Commission with 17 products has been registered with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB)…Now the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has decided that only swadeshi products will be sold through KPKB Bhandars w.e.f June 1, 2020. In view of the above, all 'master bhandars' may place their demands directly to KVIC,” the order read.

Notably, there are 20 master bhandars of these forces across the country with annual turnover of over Rs 1,800 crore. At present, the KVIC has registered 17 products for the supply to CAPF canteens. These include khadi national flag, eatables like honey, pickles, edible oils, agarbatti, papad, amla products and cotton towels etc.  Further, a list of 63 new products like khadi clothes, woolens, cosmetics like herbal oils, shampoo, soaps, face wash, tea and coffee and others has been submitted to the CAPF canteens by KVIC to be included in supply list at these stores.

