Germany, France propose EU economic recovery fund

Germany, France propose EU economic recovery fundPTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:04 IST
The leaders of Germany and France are jointly proposing a 500-million-euro (USD 543-million) recovery fund for European economies hit by pandemic
In a joint statement Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Maron said the proposed fund would see European Union budget expenditure used to help sectors and regions that are particularly affected by the outbreak.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- France
- Angela Merkel
- European
- European Union
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793; Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and more
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496 - RKI
Coronavirus cases in Germany top 1.62 lakh
Ivory Coast PM flies to France for medical checks
Soccer-Germany's interior minister backs Bundesliga restart